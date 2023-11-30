College Football Dies During Practice At Age 22

University of Minnesota-Duluth defensive lineman Reed Ryan died Tuesday (November 30) at the age of 22 after suffering cardiac arrest during a football workout, according to his obituary shared by RyanFuneralService.com.

"Reed went into cardiac arrest on November 21st following a football team workout in the weight-room doing what he loved," his obituary states. "This was the result of an undetected genetic heart condition and a large, loving heart. The athletic training team was tremendous in their efforts to immediately initiate CPR and regain his pulse."

Ryan played four seasons at Minnesota-Duluth after redshirting in 2019, with the Bulldogs winning NCAA Division I AA FCS National Championships twice in 2019 and 2021. The redshirt senior appeared in eight games and recorded eight tackles during the 2023 season and was a four-time Missouri Valley Football Conference Honor Roll member (2019-2022), according to Minnesota-Duluth Athletics' official website.

"Our staff and players are devastated about Reed's passing," said UMD head football coach Curt Wiese. "Reed aspired to be better every day at whatever task was at hand. He helped bring out the best in others with his positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him. We were fortunate to have Reed on our team, and he made our program, our department, and our community a better place in a short period of time. Reed will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on forever. He was the epitome of a UMD Bulldog, and what we can all aspire to be. To his family, thank you for allowing us to be part of his inspiring young life. Reed was a Bulldog through and through."