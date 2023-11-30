Husky Stuck In Kentucky Sewer Drain Finally Reunited With Owner

Over the weekend in Lexington, Kentucky, an unlikely duo emerged: Sebastian, a black and white husky with striking blue eyes, found himself stuck in a residential sewer drain.

Concerned citizens alerted Jai Hamilton of Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control, describing the vocal husky trapped below ground.

Hamilton, alongside another animal control officer, spent about 30 minutes earning the husky's trust before successfully pulling him to safety by lifting the manhole cover. Documenting the unconventional rescue on Facebook, Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control humorously speculated that Sebastian might have been aiming to meet the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in the drain.

In actuality, Hamilton believes Sebastian may have ended up in the predicament while chasing a small animal.

The Facebook post garnered attention, with comments highlighting the unique nature of the situation, suggesting that only a husky could find such an adventure.

Sebastian, dubbed "spunky Sebastian," was temporarily housed at the facility until his owner, who had been missing him, was reunited with the adventurous husky the following day.

The heartwarming conclusion prompted the animal control team to declare on social media, "We love happy endings!"

Sebastian's unexpected sewer escapade now stands as a memorable event for the animal rescuers and the local community.