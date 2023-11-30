Iconic Colorado City Ranked Among The 'Most Sinful' Cities In America

Everybody has their vices, and some places are swimming in them. Several cities have a reputation simply for the activities that go on there, both under the radar and in plain sight. Sometimes, these actions can start affecting one's finances, such as smoking, drinking, gambling, and other ventures.

If you're curious about what goes on in your city, WalletHub revitalized its list of the "most sinful" cities in America for 2023.

"To identify the darkest corners of America, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 37 key indicators of vices and illicit behavior," analysts explained. "Our data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking and adult entertainment establishments per capita."

An iconic Colorado city landed in the Top 10, and it's Denver. The Mile High City got the highest marks in the "Anger & Hatred" category, which includes metrics like the number of violent crimes, sex offenders, mass shootings, aggravated assault cases, bullying rates, and more.

Here are the Top 10 most sinful cities for 2023, according to WalletHub:

Las Vegas, Nevada Houston, Texas Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Los Angeles, California Atlanta, Georgia Denver, Colorado Dallas, Texas Phoenix, Arizona Miami, Florida Cleveland, Ohio

Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.