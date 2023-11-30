December is right around the corner, meaning many of us are already in the holiday spirit, ready to spread joy to everyone we come across, everywhere we go.

Condé Nast Traveler has recently dropped a list of "23 U.S. Cities That Go All Out For Christmas":

"Think of the phrase 'Christmas in America' and you’ll likely imagine the usual suspects: giant trees festooned in twinkling lights, people of all ages caroling and singing 'Silent Night,' ubiquitous tributes to the jolly man in red named Santa Claus, and gingerbread. Lots of gingerbread. But take a closer look and you may be surprised: Christmas celebrations across the United States can look very different, depending on the environment, local history, and present-day cultures of the people who live there. Not everything is a winter wonderland—in fact, maybe a warm-weather destination for the holidays is exactly what you need. Regardless of temperature, these 23 destinations are some of the best places to spend Christmas this year.

These places below are known for the ways they come alive at Christmastime: from the glitzy and glam festivities of big cities like New York or Chicago to the Santa-hats-and-shorts vibes of Santa Fe and St. Augustine. Of course, your Christmas vacation ideas in the US are far from limited to just these places. Here's one idea: Head out on a multi-destination road trip to check out some fantastical drive-through Christmas lights displays. And while there are a great many places to celebrate Christmas around the world, experience one Christmas in America and you’ll be a person changed for the better."

Included is Bowling Green, Kentucky:

"Why we go: Normally, you wouldn’t expect an Arctic experience in southern Kentucky, but Bowling Green is shaking up the holiday game this year. The Christmas spirit is definitely alive at the city’s Reindeer Farm, where families can feed reindeer, watch holiday movies, and drink cocoa while writing letters to Santa. (There's even wine tasting for the grown-ups.)

The one thing to get you in the spirit: End your festive vacation at the SoKY Marketplace Ice Rink, an outdoor rink where you can skate with Santa and the Grinch.

Stay here: Opened in mid-2019, the Lodge at Olde Stone offers 12 cozy, Kentucky-inspired suites and a restaurant serving up Southern dishes. And if you’re a golfer, be sure to pack your clubs: the property boasts 9- and 18-hole courses onsite."