Ohio Crash Spills Chocolate And Caramel Across Major Interstate

What a mess! Morning traffic was severely impacted on Thursday (November 30) when two semi trucks crashed on Interstate 90 in Lake County near Cleveland, spilling boxes of chocolate and caramel along the roadway, per Fox 8.

All lanes of I-90 westbound beyond Vrooman Road was closed for several hours when, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash involving the two trucks occurred around 6 a.m. No injuries were reported. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), ODOT urged drivers to find an alternate route while showing a foggy photo of the traffic backup. According to Cleveland.com, lanes were re-opened around 8 a.m.

One of the trucks involved in the crash was carrying boxes of chocolate and caramel that ended up along the highway. In a photo shared by Fox 8, an open box of chocolate fudge sauce and destroyed bags once filled with the sauce can be seen amidst the mess. The Concord Fire Department reportedly responded to the scene to assist in the cleanup.

While still a mess that required major cleanup, the spill could have been much worse. A tractor trailer traveling through Tennessee in summer of 2022 wrecked in Memphis, shutting down the road for hours as crews attempted to clean up hundreds of broken jars and gallons of Alfredo sauce that was smeared along the roadway.