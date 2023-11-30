December is right around the corner, meaning many of us are already in the holiday spirit, ready to spread joy to everyone we come across, everywhere we go.

Condé Nast Traveler has recently dropped a list of "23 U.S. Cities That Go All Out For Christmas":

"Think of the phrase 'Christmas in America' and you’ll likely imagine the usual suspects: giant trees festooned in twinkling lights, people of all ages caroling and singing 'Silent Night,' ubiquitous tributes to the jolly man in red named Santa Claus, and gingerbread. Lots of gingerbread. But take a closer look and you may be surprised: Christmas celebrations across the United States can look very different, depending on the environment, local history, and present-day cultures of the people who live there. Not everything is a winter wonderland—in fact, maybe a warm-weather destination for the holidays is exactly what you need. Regardless of temperature, these 23 destinations are some of the best places to spend Christmas this year.

These places below are known for the ways they come alive at Christmastime: from the glitzy and glam festivities of big cities like New York or Chicago to the Santa-hats-and-shorts vibes of Santa Fe and St. Augustine. Of course, your Christmas vacation ideas in the US are far from limited to just these places. Here's one idea: Head out on a multi-destination road trip to check out some fantastical drive-through Christmas lights displays. And while there are a great many places to celebrate Christmas around the world, experience one Christmas in America and you’ll be a person changed for the better."

Included is Dallas, Texas:

"Why we go: Proving you don’t need cold temperatures to get in the Christmas spirit, the holiday celebrations in Dallas put most northern cities to shame. Most notable is Holiday at the Arboretum (now through January 5), a Christmas village with millions of lights, a 50-foot tree with lights animated to music, and visits with Santa Claus. Elsewhere in town, you can drive through the Dallas Zoo Lights route (from November 17 to January 2) and skate next to the country’s tallest indoor Christmas tree at the Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center.

The one thing to get you in the spirit: Throw a few back at Miracle, a Christmas-themed pop-up bar that returns to Dallas this year at the cocktail bar Royal 38 in Uptown Dallas.

Stay here: If you really want a festive experience, check in at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, where the grounds are beautiful and the food is so tasty, you could dine on property every night."