Von Miller Turns Himself In To Police Amid Serious Allegations

WARNING: The following story contains details of an alleged domestic assault incident.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reportedly turned himself in to police amid allegations that he assaulted a pregnant woman, ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg reports.

Miller turned himself in to the Glenn Heights, Texas, Police Department and was booked into the DeSoto Tri-City Jail Thursday (November 30) afternoon, where he was later released after posting bond.

Miller, 34, is reportedly accused of shoving, pulling the hair and putting his hands around the neck of his pregnant girlfriend, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5 Dallas Fort Worth. The incident reportedly took place at Miller's Dallas home at about 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday (November 29) when "Miller and the victim got into a verbal argument and the suspect assaulted the victim," Dallas Police said.

Miller reportedly left his home before officers arrived at the scene. The woman told police that the argument started at around 10:50 a.m. when she and Miller, who is currently on a bye week, had a disagreement over travel plans.

The woman reportedly went to a home office and slammed the door, at which point she claims Miller got upset and told her to leave. The victim said she tried to gather her belongings before Miller began to "shove and push her, all while telling her to leave."

The woman said she pleaded to get her phone and laptop, at which point Miller took out his own phone and recorded the altercation as he continued to push and shove her toward the door. The woman said she pleaded for Miller to stop, acknowledging that she was pregnant, but he reportedly continued to push her, stepped on her feet and caused her to fall back into a chair, at which point he grabbed her by the neck for three to five seconds before letting her go.

The woman said she was in pain but didn't experience any difficulties breathing at the time. Miller then reportedly grabbed the victim's phone, threw her laptop on the floor and stomped it before pulling her by her hair, which resulted in a chunk being ripped out and causing her to fall to the ground.

The woman said she was then able to start recording the incident on one of her two phones, which she put in her pocket, before Miller continued to push her onto a couch and again placed his hands around her neck. The victim then told Miller she was calling the police, at which point he left their home.

Responding detectives said they saw minor abrasions on the woman's left hand and bruising on her neck, which were consistent with her assault claims. The victim also reportedly showed investigators a video in which Miller is heard yelling at her to get out during the alleged incident.

The woman told police that she was six weeks pregnant and shared a photo of a positive pregnancy test, as well as text conversations with Miller that showed he was aware of the pregnancy. The victim was not transported to a hospital, but received treatment for minor injuries sustained during the attack at the scene.

The case is reportedly being forwarded to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office for prosecution, according to the affidavit obtained by NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth.

Miller, who suffered a torn ACL late in the 2022 season, has appeared in eight games and recorded two tackles in 2023. The former Texas A&M standout signed with Buffalo last offseason after splitting the 2021 season between the Denver Broncos -- with whom he had previously spent his entire career -- and Los Angeles Rams, having won his second Super Bowl in February 2022.

Miller is a three-time first-team All-Pro, four-time second-team All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.