Decision Made On Von Miller's Injury Status: Report
By Jason Hall
August 29, 2023
The Buffalo Bills will leave pass-rusher Von Miller on the reserve/physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL, effectively forcing him to miss the first four games of the 2023 NFL season, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The #Bills are planning to have star pass-rusher Von Miller begin the season on the reserve/PUP list as he recovers from a torn ACL, source said. He’s out the first four games," Rapoport wrote on his X account Tuesday (August 29).
Miller, 34, who suffered the injury during the Bills' Thanksgiving Day win against the Detroit Lions last season, had previously said he expected to be ready for Week 1 prior to the Bills' reported decision on Tuesday.
"You know I love guarantees," Miller told 9News in Denver in June. "It's me. It's Von. I love guarantees. I want to play. In 2013, I had [ACL] surgery in January and I played at the beginning of August in the preseason. So that put me around seven months, eight months.
"And 10 years removed from that, 2023, I have a whole new outlook. I know exactly where I'm supposed to be at two months, four months, six months and in the position where I'm at now. I feel great, I feel comfortable. I feel like I'll be ready to go at the start of the season."
Miller signed with Buffalo last offseason after splitting the 2021 season between the Denver Broncos -- with whom he had previously spent his entire career -- and Los Angeles Rams, having won his second Super Bowl in February 2022. The former No. 2 overall pick is a three-time first-team All-Pro, four-time second-team All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.