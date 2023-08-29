Decision Made On Von Miller's Injury Status: Report

The Buffalo Bills will leave pass-rusher Von Miller on the reserve/physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL, effectively forcing him to miss the first four games of the 2023 NFL season, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"The #Bills are planning to have star pass-rusher Von Miller begin the season on the reserve/PUP list as he recovers from a torn ACL, source said. He’s out the first four games," Rapoport wrote on his X account Tuesday (August 29).

Miller, 34, who suffered the injury during the Bills' Thanksgiving Day win against the Detroit Lions last season, had previously said he expected to be ready for Week 1 prior to the Bills' reported decision on Tuesday.