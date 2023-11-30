Watch Foo Fighters Play 'Statues' Live For The First Time Ever

Foo Fighters treated fans in Perth, Australia to some deep cuts at a concert on Wednesday night (November 29), including the first ever live performance of "Statues" off 2007's Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace. Dave Grohl played the song acoustically, backed by guitarist Chris Shiflett and keyboardist Rami Jaffee.

The band also played the Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace track "Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners" live for the first time since 2018. Grohl wrote the acoustic instrumental piece in honor of two miners who were trapped in the Beaconsfield gold mine collapse in Tasmania, Australia, in 2006.

Watch them perform both songs below.