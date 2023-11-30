Watch Foo Fighters Play 'Statues' Live For The First Time Ever

By Katrina Nattress

December 1, 2023

Harley-Davidson's Homecoming Festival - Day 2
Photo: Getty Images North America

Foo Fighters treated fans in Perth, Australia to some deep cuts at a concert on Wednesday night (November 29), including the first ever live performance of "Statues" off 2007's Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace. Dave Grohl played the song acoustically, backed by guitarist Chris Shiflett and keyboardist Rami Jaffee.

The band also played the Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace track "Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners" live for the first time since 2018. Grohl wrote the acoustic instrumental piece in honor of two miners who were trapped in the Beaconsfield gold mine collapse in Tasmania, Australia, in 2006.

Watch them perform both songs below.

Grohl had to equip himself with a "No Cursing" sign during a recent show in Abu Dhabi, where cursing is a criminal offense. During that set, he also dedicated "Everlong" to the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The Foos plan to tour North America next summer. Check out the full list of dates below.

Foo Fighters "Everything Or Nothing" US Tour Dates

07/17 – New York, NY @ Citi Field *#

07/19 – New York, NY @ Citi Field ^+

07/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^+

07/23 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium ^+

07/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ball Park *#

07/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field *$

08/03 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field *#

08/07 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park ^@

08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium ^+

08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium *@

08/16 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park *@

08/18 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park *@

* = w/ The Pretenders

^ = w/ The Hives

# = w/ Mammoth WVH

@ = w/ Alex G

+ = w/ Amyl and the Sniffers

$ = w/ L7

Foo Fighters
