AZ Releases New Album 'Truth Be Told' With Fat Joe, Pharoahe Monch & More

AZ strikes back with his new album.



On Friday, December 1, the Brooklyn, N.Y. native released his 9th studio album Truth Be Told via his label Quiet Money. The seasoned MC serves up 11 fresh tracks including previously released singles "The GOAT," "This Is Why" and his new collaboration with Fat Joe, "How We Get It." His new project also features Mumu Fresh on "Amazing" and the other half of Organized Konfusion, Pharoahe Monch. The album was entirely produced by Buckwild, who's a founding member of the Diggin' In The Crates (D.I.T.C) crew. He contributed to AZ's previous LP and made beats for the late Notorious B.I.G. and Black Rob.

