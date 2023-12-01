AZ Releases New Album 'Truth Be Told' With Fat Joe, Pharoahe Monch & More
By Tony M. Centeno
December 1, 2023
AZ strikes back with his new album.
On Friday, December 1, the Brooklyn, N.Y. native released his 9th studio album Truth Be Told via his label Quiet Money. The seasoned MC serves up 11 fresh tracks including previously released singles "The GOAT," "This Is Why" and his new collaboration with Fat Joe, "How We Get It." His new project also features Mumu Fresh on "Amazing" and the other half of Organized Konfusion, Pharoahe Monch. The album was entirely produced by Buckwild, who's a founding member of the Diggin' In The Crates (D.I.T.C) crew. He contributed to AZ's previous LP and made beats for the late Notorious B.I.G. and Black Rob.
"Just wanna thank everybody for getting the album and showing love," AZ said in a video he posted to Instagram after the LP dropped. "I'm very excited. All these some-odd years later, who would've thought? This is real. Hip-Hop is real."
Truth Be Told was announced at the top of November. It comes two years after he delivered Doe or Die II, which is the sequel to his debut album. DoD II comes with contributions from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, T-Pain, The Alchemist, Conway The Machine, Dave East, Pete Rock, Statik Selektah, Idris Elba, Bink, Buckwild, Kaygee, Heatmakerz, Rockwilder, and Baby Paul. AZ also has a documentary on the way. Last year, he debuted the trailer for Jewels, Gems & Treasures. A release date has not yet been confirmed.
Listen to AZ's new album below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE