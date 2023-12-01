Ohio Eatery Serves The Best Pancakes In The State

There are few breakfast food items as beloved, and customizable, as pancakes. From fluffy flapjacks topped with warm fruity compote and whipped cream to short stacks smothered in butter and syrup to savory-sweet recipes sure to impress, pancakes are definitely a crowd pleaser.

According to a list compiled by the Food Network, the best pancakes in Ohio can be found at Katalina's in Columbus, which, per its website, is "a little café with lots of local goodness" that serves homemade food "with an attitude." The pancakes at this eatery has truly unique and unlike what you would typically see on a breakfast menu. The bites were even named the "absolute best" pancakes in the state.

Katalina's has two locations around Columbus, one in Harrison West and another in Clintonville.