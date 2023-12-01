Olympic Hockey Star Paralyzed After On-Ice Collision

Finnish Olympic hockey star Sanni Hakala was paralyzed from the chest down and had reduced function in her arms and hands following an on-ice accident during a game last Friday (November 24), the New York Post reports.

Hakala, 26, who serves as HV71's captain and is a two-time Olympic medalist, crashed head-first into a goalpost during the second period of a Swedish Women's Hockey League game against Djurgårdens, which resulted in a neck injury. A stretcher was used to carry Hakala off the ice and the game was postponed following her injury.

Hakala was transported to University Hospital in Linköping and underwent surgery, the team confirmed in a statement.