Teen Claiming To Be Uvalde Shooter's Ex Arrested For Threatening Victims

A teenager in Puerto Rico who claims to be ex-girlfriend of Uvalde shooter Salvador Ramos was indicted by a grand jury after she reportedly made repeated threats to members of the community, the United States Attorney's Office announced in a news release on Thursday (November 30).

Victoria Gabriela Rodríguez-Morales, 19, was charged with 13 counts of interstate threats during alleged incidents that took place between May and October 2023, according to W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico. Rodríguez-Morales reportedly used multiple platforms, including Gmail, Instagram and Facebook, to threaten schools, hospitals and law enforcement linked to the May 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary, referencing Ramos -- who was fatally wounded by law enforcement after killing 19 students and two teachers -- in some of the threats.

Rodríguez-Morales described the Uvalde shooting victims as "all the little losers" and said "I pray for them to be burning in hell." The suspect also threatened to kill Kimberly Mata-Rubio, the mother of a girl murdered in the Robb Elementary shooting, if she had won her campaign for mayor of Uvalde.

Other interstate threats made by Rodríguez-Morales included the following per Justice.gov:

"They will shoot uvalde high school and morales jr high whenever I tell 'em So yeah the persecution is gonna start today.”

“I will haunt everyone from class 2022 to 2023 Each and every single one of y’all will die.”

“Each and every single one of y’all will die in the name of Salvador.”

“Your childrens hospital may blow in pieces If yall dont do as i say.”

“there will be bombs at the uvalde memorial hospital.”

“We will shoot Uvalde Texas high school and Texas A&M college.”

At least one of the threats made by Rodríguez-Morales led to a temporary closing of a school in Texas. Each of the 13 counts she faces carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.