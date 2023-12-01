The Cost Of Living In Arizona Is Incredibly Shocking

Prices are rising all over the country, and, in certain locations, the effects of inflation are felt more than others.

According to WiseVoter.com:

"The cost of living varies significantly across the United States, with some states having much higher costs than others. The cost of living is a measure of how much it costs to maintain a standard of living in a particular area, taking into account the prices of goods and services like food, housing, transportation, and healthcare.

States on the Northeast and West Coast have higher costs of living compared to those in the South and Midwest. Generally, states with higher costs of living have higher wages and salaries to compensate for the increased expenses.

Hawaii has the highest cost of living index of 184, which is significantly higher than any other state in the US. The state with the lowest cost of living index is Mississippi, with a score of 85. Other states with relatively high costs of living include California, New York, and Massachusetts. On the other hand, states with lower costs of living include Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kansas."

Arizona is ranked 16th in the U.S. when it comes to cost of living:

"The cost of living in Arizona is higher than the national average, ranking fifteenth with a cost of living index of 105.8. The average living wage in Arizona is $17.43, the minimum wage is $12.80, and the median household income is $70,821. The high cost of living in Arizona is mainly due to its growing population and high demand for housing."