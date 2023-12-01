The Cost Of Living In Texas Is Incredibly Shocking

Prices are rising all over the country, and, in certain locations, the effects of inflation are felt more than others.

According to WiseVoter.com:

"The cost of living varies significantly across the United States, with some states having much higher costs than others. The cost of living is a measure of how much it costs to maintain a standard of living in a particular area, taking into account the prices of goods and services like food, housing, transportation, and healthcare.

States on the Northeast and West Coast have higher costs of living compared to those in the South and Midwest. Generally, states with higher costs of living have higher wages and salaries to compensate for the increased expenses.

Hawaii has the highest cost of living index of 184, which is significantly higher than any other state in the US. The state with the lowest cost of living index is Mississippi, with a score of 85. Other states with relatively high costs of living include California, New York, and Massachusetts. On the other hand, states with lower costs of living include Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kansas."

Texas is ranked 36th in the U.S. when it comes to cost of living:

"The cost of living in Texas is lower than the national average, ranking thirty-fifth with a cost of living index of 92.5. The average living wage in Texas is $16.41, while the minimum wage is $7.25, and the median household income is $67,404. Texas has a low cost of living due to a combination of factors such as affordable housing, no state income tax, and low transportation costs. The state also has a relatively low cost of living for healthcare, utilities, and groceries compared to other states in the US."