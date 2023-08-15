You Need To Make This Much Money To Live In Texas’s Richest City
By Sherah Janay Ndjongo
August 15, 2023
Texas is one of the nine wealthiest states in the country, and, according to 24/7 Wall St., the wealthiest areas within the state have median home values that are a minimum of $1 million above the statewide median.
However, in the heart of Texas, where opulence and grandeur meet, lies the crown jewel of prosperity — Hunters Creek Village, the state's undisputed capital of wealth and extravagance. An upscale neighborhood with a rural feel and a quiet home to cozy coffee shops and scenic parks, Hunters Creek Village is concealed by a tapestry woven from the threads of understated lavish lifestyles from those who live in different zip codes.
Here is how much it costs to live in Texas's richest city as well as more interesting facts about Hunters Creek Village:
- The median household income in Hunters Creek Village is $250,001 compared to Texas's overall median household income of $63,826.
- 84.1% of adults living in the town have earned at least a bachelor’s degree. Conversely, only 30.7% of adults statewide have graduated from a four-year undergraduate program.
- The percentage of households with incomes above $200,000 in Hunters Creek Village is 72.2%, although in the entire state of Texas, that number drops to 7.8%.
- The average home value in Hunters Creek Village is $1,778,800. In Texas, it's $187,200.
- Hunters Creek Village has a population of 4,834.