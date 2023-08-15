Texas is one of the nine wealthiest states in the country, and, according to 24/7 Wall St., the wealthiest areas within the state have median home values that are a minimum of $1 million above the statewide median.

However, in the heart of Texas, where opulence and grandeur meet, lies the crown jewel of prosperity — Hunters Creek Village, the state's undisputed capital of wealth and extravagance. An upscale neighborhood with a rural feel and a quiet home to cozy coffee shops and scenic parks, Hunters Creek Village is concealed by a tapestry woven from the threads of understated lavish lifestyles from those who live in different zip codes.

Here is how much it costs to live in Texas's richest city as well as more interesting facts about Hunters Creek Village: