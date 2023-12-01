Tyreek Hill Paying Salary Of Photog Suspended By NFL For TD Celebration

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he plans to pay the salary of the photographer who was recently suspended by the NFL for helping him with a touchdown celebration.

Hill told reporters that he and Kevin 'kFitz' Fitzgibbons have "a long history together" and that he assured him "I was going to cover his salary, whatever the NFL was going to pay him."

"I told him I was going to make sure that I do what’s right and take care of you, make sure you’re not out of a job. That’s my guy," Hill said via NBC 6's Giselle Espinales.