Video From Tyreek Hill Criminal Case Released After Ruling
By Jason Hall
July 27, 2023
Video from the incident involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was released on Wednesday (July 26) after he was cleared in a criminal case.
FOX Sports' Andy Slater obtained and shared footage from the incident involving Hill at a Miami marina on July 26. The wide receiver appears to be upset with a boat company employee and is being held back from the man in the surveillance footage.
The man is seen recoiling as if struck by Hill before the former All-Pro is taken away from the scene. The footage was shared after the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office confirmed that Hill was cleared in a criminal case in relation to the incident.
SLATER SCOOP: Video of Tyreek Hill’s incident at a Miami marina. pic.twitter.com/eaoS8XqSaB— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) July 26, 2023
"The matter is now closed with no criminal misdemeanor battery charges being filed by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office," the statement reads. "The individual who would have been termed a victim if there had been a filed case, came into the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, met with Assistant State Attorney Robert Fiallo and signed a notarized Non-Prosecution Form indicating that he did not wish to press criminal charges. On the form, he also indicated that no threats, promises or coercion played a part in his decision."
Last month, a source claiming to have knowledge of the situation told Local 10 News that Hill was involved in a disagreement with an employee of a charter company based at Haulover Marina, which resulted in the wide receiver hitting the man, at around 6:00 p.m. The Miami-Dade Police Department was present at the marina on June 20 and confirmed to Local 10 News that it was investigating an incident involving Hill, but didn't provide additional details, including whether the man was injured during the alleged incident.
Hill shared a post to his Instagram story showing that he was celebrating Father's Day on a boat Sunday and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, tweeted a video of himself with a shark on Tuesday, which he said took place while fishing with his client. The Dolphins confirmed that they were aware of the investigation involving Hill in a statement obtained by Local 10 News on Wednesday.
Hill referred to the incident as a "bonehead mistake" and confirmed that it had been "resolved" while addressing reporters on Wednesday.
Tyreek Hill says his situation is “resolved” and he’s “not worried about it” and “l can’t make any more boneheaded mistakes.” pic.twitter.com/xeXtj2XW0r— Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) July 26, 2023
Hill was acquired by Miami as part of a four-year, $120 million sign-and-trade with the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason and agreed to a restructured deal to save the team cap space in March. The 29-year-old finished second among all NFL players in receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710), while also recording seven touchdowns during his first season with the Dolphins.
Hill was a member of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV team, as well as a four-time first-team All-Pro (2016, 2018, 2020, 2022), a second-team All-Pro in 2018, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection (2016-2022) and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team prior to being acquired by the Dolphins last offseason.