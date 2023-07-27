Video From Tyreek Hill Criminal Case Released After Ruling

"The matter is now closed with no criminal misdemeanor battery charges being filed by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office," the statement reads. "The individual who would have been termed a victim if there had been a filed case, came into the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, met with Assistant State Attorney Robert Fiallo and signed a notarized Non-Prosecution Form indicating that he did not wish to press criminal charges. On the form, he also indicated that no threats, promises or coercion played a part in his decision."

Last month, a source claiming to have knowledge of the situation told Local 10 News that Hill was involved in a disagreement with an employee of a charter company based at Haulover Marina, which resulted in the wide receiver hitting the man, at around 6:00 p.m. The Miami-Dade Police Department was present at the marina on June 20 and confirmed to Local 10 News that it was investigating an incident involving Hill, but didn't provide additional details, including whether the man was injured during the alleged incident.

Hill shared a post to his Instagram story showing that he was celebrating Father's Day on a boat Sunday and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, tweeted a video of himself with a shark on Tuesday, which he said took place while fishing with his client. The Dolphins confirmed that they were aware of the investigation involving Hill in a statement obtained by Local 10 News on Wednesday.

Hill referred to the incident as a "bonehead mistake" and confirmed that it had been "resolved" while addressing reporters on Wednesday.