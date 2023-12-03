Pregnant Woman Killed, Others Injured, Missing In Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake

A pregnant woman was killed, four others were injured and nine are reported missing in relation to a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Mindanao, the second-largest island of the Philippines, on Saturday (December 2), BBC.com reports.

A total of 529 families were affected by the natural disaster, Philippines defense secretary Gilbert Teodoro revealed in an update on Saturday. The earthquakes led to tsunami warnings in the area that were later lifted.

The initial tremor was reported to be at 7.6-magnitude and resulted in four major aftershocks estimated at 6.0-magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

"M7.6, relatively shallow, and close enough to land to generate strong shaking in nearby communities. Our thoughts go out to the people of the Philippenes who are impacted by this earthquake," the U.S. Geological Survey wrote in a post shared on its X account.