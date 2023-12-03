US Warship, Multiple Commercial Ships Under Attack In Red Sea: Pentagon

The USS Carney Naval warship and multiple commercial ships were attacked in the Red Sea on Sunday (December 3), according to the Pentagon, which referred to the incident as a major escalation in several maritime attacks in the Middle East connected with the Israel-Hamas War.

“We’re aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available,” the Pentagon said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press.

The USS Carney is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, which has an overall length exceeding 500 feet and 90 missiles of weaponry. The British military had claimed to have suspected a drone attack and explosions in the Red Sea prior to the Pentagon's announcement, but didn't elaborate on its speculation at the time.

The Pentagon didn't identify where the fire came from, however, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels had launched several attacks on vessels in the Red Sea prior to Sunday, along with drones and missiles targeting Israel amid the ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. A U.S. official who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity due to the discussion of intelligence matters said the attack was launched at around 10:00 a.m. in Sanaa, Yemen and continued for up to five hours.

Another official who also spoke on the condition of anonymity said Carney had intercepted at least one drone when the attack took place. The Houthis didn't issue an immediate comment regarding the incident, however, a Houthi military spokesman claimed an "important" statement would be released shortly earlier in the day.