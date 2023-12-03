WATCH: Taylor Swift Attends Travis Kelce's 'SNF' Game In Green Bay

Pop superstar Taylor Swift is in attendance for the 'Sunday Night Football' game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers in support of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift was spotted entering Lambeau Field alongside Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Sunday (December 3) night in a video shared by ESPN's Jeff Darlington, who had previously reported that Lambeau Field security were anticipating her attendance.

Swift had previously attended four of Kelce's games between September and November -- all of which were won by the Chiefs -- since initially being spotted in a luxury box at Arrowhead Stadium in September. A source with knowledge of the situation told Us Weekly that Swift reportedly flew back to Kansas City to be with Kelce following the conclusion of her 'Eras Tour' concerts in Brazil last Monday (November 27) before attending the premiere of Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' film in London later in the week.