WATCH: Taylor Swift Attends Travis Kelce's 'SNF' Game In Green Bay
By Jason Hall
December 4, 2023
Pop superstar Taylor Swift is in attendance for the 'Sunday Night Football' game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers in support of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Swift was spotted entering Lambeau Field alongside Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Sunday (December 3) night in a video shared by ESPN's Jeff Darlington, who had previously reported that Lambeau Field security were anticipating her attendance.
Swift had previously attended four of Kelce's games between September and November -- all of which were won by the Chiefs -- since initially being spotted in a luxury box at Arrowhead Stadium in September. A source with knowledge of the situation told Us Weekly that Swift reportedly flew back to Kansas City to be with Kelce following the conclusion of her 'Eras Tour' concerts in Brazil last Monday (November 27) before attending the premiere of Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' film in London later in the week.
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have arrived at Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/ApazY5AOu6— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 4, 2023
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are cheering on the Chiefs in Green Bay! #ChiefsKingdom— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 4, 2023
📺: @NBC & @Peacock pic.twitter.com/phvMXDOH8s
Swift's private jet was reported to have landed at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, according to flight tracker data shared by the Instagram account @TaylorSwiftJets. The singer isn't scheduled to resume the international leg of her ongoing 'Eras Tour' until February 7, 2024, which will kick off four consecutive shows at the Tokyo Dome.
A source told Us Weekly that Swift was "so grateful" to Kelce for being a "huge support" to her after the death of 23-year-old concertgoer Ana Clara Benevides, who went into cardiac arrest and died during the show amid extreme temperatures on November 17. Kelce was previously spotted with Swift's father in a VIP tent at her Buenos Aires, Argentina, 'Eras Tour' concert on November 11, which coincided with the Chiefs' bye week.
A viral video showed Kelce putting his hands on his face and smiling after Swift changed the lyrics to her song 'Karma' from "Karma is the guy on the screen" to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs."
“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs”— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 12, 2023
Travis Kelce couldn’t believe itpic.twitter.com/QaQPnDV2sN
Another video shared on November 11 showed Swift kissing Kelce after walking offstage, which also caused a loud cheer from the fans in attendance.
GUYSSSSSW pic.twitter.com/sVB6Z9RwGw— vero eras tour 🇦🇷 9/11, 10/11 & 11/11! (@inyourcardigan) November 12, 2023
Videos shared online showed the couple on a date at Elena restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel on November 10, which coincided with the decision to postpone Swift's second scheduled Argentina show due to heavy rain in the area. Swift began the international leg of her tour on November 9 and had another show on November 12.
Travis Kelce is spending his Bye Week in Argentina with Taylor Swift— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 11, 2023
pic.twitter.com/jeFImpgzjj
When your worlds collide. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in the building on our last night in Buenos Aires. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BhhmSpdoAo— Tory Barron (@Tory_Barron) November 11, 2023
Kelce was expected to spend part of his bye week in Argentina with Swift before being photographed outside an airport in Buenos Aires. In October, Entertainment Tonight reported that Kelce planned to visit Swift on the international leg of her 'Eras Tour.'
"Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her," a source said at the time. "Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."
In October, Chariah Gordon, the girlfriend of recently re-acquired Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. shared multiple photos of herself and Hardman alongside Swift and Kelce after Kansas City's 31-17 win against the AFC West Division rival Los Angeles Chargers on October 22, which included one photo of Swift kissing a smiling Kelce on his left cheek, the first time the singer was seen kissing the All-Pro tight end publicly. Multiple commenters acknowledged that Gordon's post "broke the internet" after it was shared.
Swift and Kelce were seen holding hands as the exited Arrowhead Stadium together and drove off in Kelce's Rolls Royce -- which was flanked by Swift's security team -- before celebrating the win at Kelce's Kansas City mansion, which reportedly included food catered by a popular local barbecue truck, the Daily Mail reported. Swift attended four of the Chiefs' games, all of which the team had won.
Swift and Kelce were previously seen holding hands as they left The Waverly Inn in the West Village on October 15, one night after both made surprise cameos on the 'Saturday Night Live' Season 49 premiere and attended the show's overnight afterparty at Catch Steak together. The tight end was also spotted on the sidelines at MetLife Stadium to support his brother during the Eagles' game against the New York Jets earlier in the evening, which Swift reportedly didn't attend.
The couple was reported to have been seen kissing and getting "handsy" during the 'SNL' afterparty at Catch Steak in the meatpacking district of New York City early Sunday morning.
“Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other, even kissing throughout the night,” an insider told Page Six.
Videos shared online showed Kelce and Swift walking hand in hand as they entered the restaurant at around 2:20 a.m. Kelce was reported to have had his hand around Swift's waist throughout the night before both left at around 4:00 a.m.
Both Kelce and Swift made surprise appearances on the 'SNL' premiere, with Kelce making a cameo in a skit parodying FOX Sports' coverage of their relationship and Swift introducing her friend, rapper Ice Spice, who served as the show's musical performer.
In September, TMZ reported that Swift and Kelce hung out "several times" in a "very private setting" prior to the singer's initial appearance at Arrowhead Stadium.