'Big Booty Latinas' Message Displayed On Florida Road Sign

An electronic road sign has been removed in Florida after it displayed a strange message to passing drivers. WKMG obtained video of the sign flashing standard traffic messages before an eyebrow-raising phrase near the intersection of North Lake Pleasant Road and Lake Alma Drive in Apopka.

Footage shows the sign displaying messages in this order: "NEXT RIGHT. HEMLOCK CLOSED. TAKE DETOR. ALSO BIG BOOTY LATINAS."

Reporters reached out to county officials on Friday (December 1) to figure out how this happened. Kelly Finkelstein with the Orange County Office of Communications responded with this message:

"Thank you for contacting our team to report the problem with the sign.

"This board is part of a Utilities project (Wekiva Septic to Sewer Phase 2). Bob’s Barricades provides the boards; they’ve been informed about the issue and secured the device.

"A new message board has been requested. To avoid this from happening again, Bob’s Barricade will be removing the internal keyboard from the board before it is delivered to the location."

The news station also reached out to Bob's Barricades for a statement but hasn't received a response as of Monday (December 4).

Back in October, authorities pulled over someone driving around in a pickup truck labeled "BOOTY PATROL."