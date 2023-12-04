Fans Think Ashanti Might Be Pregnant After Seeing This Video With Nelly
By Tony M. Centeno
December 4, 2023
Do Ashanti and Nelly have a baby on the way?
In the early hours of December 4, several videos from Nelly's Black & White Charity Ball 2023 in St. Louis went viral following a very eye-popping performance. After they performed together, the revered R&B singer placed her hands on her belly and her boyfriend also rubbed the center of her stomach. The couple jokingly laughed in each other's faces as the crowd chanted "seal the deal." However, since both artists appeared to make the universal gesture for pregnancy, some fans wondered if they actually witnessed the couple announce their pregnancy.
DID #NELLY JUST ANNOUNCE #ASHANTI IS #PREGNANT???? Help yalll 🤩🤩😫😫😫😫 https://t.co/lSA46olDJS pic.twitter.com/xDMqYWcrXW— Music & Black Love 🖤 (@VonettaX) December 4, 2023
Ashanti and Nelly have been all smiles ever since they rekindle their relationship earlier this year. They first got together in 2003 and dated until they broke up in 2013. Both artists reunited at Fat Joe and Ja Rule's Verzuz battle in 2021 and have gotten closer ever since. The couple was spotted out together a couple of times before they both confirmed that they were back together in September.
“We’re in a great place,” Ashanti said on the red carpet at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. “I think it’s pretty obvious. Yeah, we’re together.”
Nelly and Ashanti have been so happy together ever since. For his birthday, Ashanti surprised the Country Grammar rapper with his childhood car and debuted the lavish gift at his birthday party last month. There hasn't been any talks about marriage, but if Ashanti is pregnant, then it's only a matter of time.
See a longer video of the alleged announcement below.
Ashanti & Nelly Hint at being pregnantpic.twitter.com/AvcGltdcjB— EscapeTracks (@escape_tracks) December 4, 2023