Fans Think Ashanti Might Be Pregnant After Seeing This Video With Nelly

Ashanti and Nelly have been all smiles ever since they rekindle their relationship earlier this year. They first got together in 2003 and dated until they broke up in 2013. Both artists reunited at Fat Joe and Ja Rule's Verzuz battle in 2021 and have gotten closer ever since. The couple was spotted out together a couple of times before they both confirmed that they were back together in September.



“We’re in a great place,” Ashanti said on the red carpet at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. “I think it’s pretty obvious. Yeah, we’re together.”



Nelly and Ashanti have been so happy together ever since. For his birthday, Ashanti surprised the Country Grammar rapper with his childhood car and debuted the lavish gift at his birthday party last month. There hasn't been any talks about marriage, but if Ashanti is pregnant, then it's only a matter of time.



See a longer video of the alleged announcement below.