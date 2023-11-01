Ashanti Surprises Nelly With Customized 1962 Impala For His Birthday

Ashanti got the car for Nelly just a few days before his massive Halloween shindig. Car broker Ronnie Garber told TMZ that he got a call from DJ Envy, who was calling on Ashanti's behalf during her search for the perfect vehicle for her longtime boo. The custom car reportedly cost Ashanti "well over $100,000." Based on the look on his face, it was totally worth it.



Nelly and Ashanti revived their relationship a decade after they broke up. The couple first sparked conversations when they attended Gervona Davis and Ryan Garcia's boxing match in April.



"Nelly and Ashanti are back together and both of them are very happy," a source close to the couple confirmed in May.



The couple has a lot more public appearances over the past few months. Nelly recently confirmed their relationship on Rasheeda's "Boss Moves" show. At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September, Ashanti honored their relationship by appearing on the red carpet while holding a clutch purse with a photo of them together on it.