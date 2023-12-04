Former All-Pro LB Shaq Leonard To Join Super Bowl Contender

Free agent former All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard has "agreed to terms on a one-year deal" with the Philadelphia Eagles, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday (December 4).

Leonard, 28, was reportedly deciding between the Eagles and the NFC East Division rival Dallas Cowboys, their Week 14 opponent, having visited both teams last week.

"Sources: The #Eagles and former #Colts All-Pro LB Shaq Leonard have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal after he took a visit to Philly last week. A potential big addition for the stretch run. Leonard also visited the #Cowboys, but Philly was always the preferred spot," Rapoport wrote on his X account.