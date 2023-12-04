President Biden Received Recurring Payment From Son's Firm: House Panel

President Joe Biden reportedly received at least three payments of $1,380 from Owasco PC, an entity owned by his son, Hunter, in 2018, shortly after a bank money laundering officer warned that the same account received millions of funds linked to the Chinese government without "any services rendered," according to documents released by the House Oversight Committee and obtained by the New York Post on Monday (December 4).

A redacted bank order set up by Owasco PC included a "monthly" transfer for then-former Vice President Biden and a source told the New York Post that at least three recurring payments totaling $4,140 were made between September and November 2018.

“President Biden and his family must be held accountable for this blatant corruption,” said Oversight Committee chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) in a video release via the New York Post.

“Today, the House Oversight Committee is releasing subpoenaed bank records that show Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco PC, made direct monthly payments to Joe Biden. This wasn’t a payment from Hunter Biden’s personal account but an account for his corporation that received payments from China and other shady corners of the world,” Comer added.

House Republicans are preparing to question Hunter Biden and James Biden, the president's brother, regarding President Biden's role in family dealings linked to foreign countries, including China and Ukraine, with the intention to vote to authorize their ongoing impeachment inquiry against the president. Last week, Hunter Biden confirmed that he planned to publicly testify before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee on December 13 in a letter sent to the panel and obtained by CNN.

Hunter Biden was subpoenaed by House Republicans in November for what was initially intended to be a closed-door transcribed interview amid an ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

"We have seen you use closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort the facts and misinform the public. We therefore propose opening the door," said Abbe Lowell, an attorney for Hunter Biden, via CNN.

Republican lawmakers accuse Bidens of "corruption" and have attempted to connect the president to the money Hunter made in China and elsewhere, which his attorneys have deemed as a "political stunt."

“Here we are, eleven months into your so-called investigation, and every objective review of your ‘revelations’ — including by some of your colleagues — has declared your exploration as one turning up only dry holes,” Hunter Biden’s lawyers wrote.

“Your Committee has been working for almost a year—without success—to tie our client’s business activities to his father,” Lowell wrote in his letter Tuesday in response to the subpoena, adding that, instead of Hunter, the committee should investigate former President Donald Trump and his family’s business.

"House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, the Republican who issued the subpoena, previously said Hunter Biden’s testimony was needed to determine the extent that “Joe Biden knew, was involved, and benefited from his family’s influence peddling schemes.”

In October, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to three gun charges related to a firearm purchase while allegedly using illicit drugs in 2018, having previously planned to plead guilty as part of a pretrial agreement that later fell apart under scrutiny from a federal judge.