Sonic Temple Festival's 2024 Lineup Will Make You Want To Head Bang

Sonic Temple continues to be one of the best music festivals for rock fans, and its 2024 lineup proves it. Disturbed, The Original Misfits, Pantera, and Slipknot are set to headline, and more than 120 bands are slated to play the four-day fest, which is 40 more acts than previous years. In addition to the headliners, Evanescence, Limp Bizkit, Judas Priest, Kerry King of Slayer, Staind, Bad Religion, Rise Against, 311, Cypress Hill, Sum 41, Anthrax, and P.O.D. are scheduled to play, along with many others.

“Historic Crew Stadium is such a special place to not only DWP, but rock fans in America, as thousands of fans discovered their first rock festival in the U.S. right here in Columbus,” Chamie McCurry of Sonic Temple promoter Danny Wimmer Presents said in a statement. “We’re beyond thrilled to elevate Sonic Temple by introducing a fourth stage and over 40 additional bands, all without increasing prices. It’s our commitment to giving fans more rock for their buck! Sonic Temple is the ultimate destination where music, art, and food unite to create a community that will be remembered for years to come.”

“We can’t wait to be back headlining Sonic Temple once again," David Draiman of Disturbed added. "Playing in front of all those rock fans at Historic Crew Stadium in Ohio has always been an amazing time for us.”

Sonic Temple is going down May 16-19 at Columbus, Ohio's Historic Crew Stadium. Get ticket info here and check out the lineup poster below.