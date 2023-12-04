Victoria Monét Glows During An Intimate Performance Of Her Biggest Hits

“I was really doubting myself as a writer and as an artist because I was like 'Maybe I just don't have it anymore," she explained. "So when I wrote 'On My Mama' it was kind of like the message I needed to hear myself,” she continued. “Even though I didn't feel like I looked fly and I looked good, I was like 'But you do girl' and I just made myself believe that."



Monét continued the show by performing other fan favorites like “Coastin," “Experience” (sans Khalid) and “We Might Even Be Falling in Love (Interlude).” Later on in her conversation with Shay, Monét revealed the artists she’d love to work with in the future.



“I love SZA, Megan Thee Stallion,” she said. “I’m seeing like a Shakira/Beyoncé moment because everyone is like ‘you guys look like sisters.’ And they’re like ‘We’ve never seen y’all in the same room. Are y’all really not the same person?’ (Laughs) But I’m definitely not a Stallion, I’m a pony. So I would love to collaborate with her. I love Drake. I love Sade, Beyoncé. I mean there are so many people that I would dream about collaborating with.”



Catch a clip from the show and other scenes from her performance below.