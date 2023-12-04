Victoria Monét Swoons Fans By Performing 'We Might Even Be Falling In Love'

“I was really doubting myself as a writer and as an artist because I was like 'Maybe I just don't have it anymore,'" she continued. "So when I wrote 'On My Mama' it was kind of like the message I needed to hear myself. Even though I didn't feel like I looked fly and I looked good, I was like 'But you do girl' and I just made myself believe that."



Monét continued the show by performing other fan favorites like “Coastin" and “Experience” (sans Khalid)." Later on in her conversation with Shay, Monét revealed the artists she’d love to work with in the future.



