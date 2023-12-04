Victoria Monét Swoons Fans By Performing 'We Might Even Be Falling In Love'

By Tony M. Centeno

December 4, 2023

Victoria Monet
Photo: Wes & Alex for iHeartRadio

Victoria Monét graced the stage for an exclusive performance of some of her biggest hits.

In another sneak-peek of her upcoming performance tonight, December 4, the singer-songwriter performed her songs "We Might Even Be Falling In Love" and "On My Mama" for an intimate group of loyal fans at iHeartRadio LIVE. During her Q&A session with Shay Diddy, Monét reflected on writing her Grammy-nominated song off her Jaguar II album.

"I was breastfeeding while I was writing and I was like 'I can't write a song about breastfeeding unless like... what do I write about?" she explained.

“I was really doubting myself as a writer and as an artist because I was like 'Maybe I just don't have it anymore,'" she continued. "So when I wrote 'On My Mama' it was kind of like the message I needed to hear myself. Even though I didn't feel like I looked fly and I looked good, I was like 'But you do girl' and I just made myself believe that."

Monét continued the show by performing other fan favorites like “Coastin" and “Experience” (sans Khalid)." Later on in her conversation with Shay, Monét revealed the artists she’d love to work with in the future.

Set a reminder to watch his full iHeartRadio LIVE show tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT in VR only in Meta Horizon Worlds. Catch other scenes from her performance below.

Victoria Monet
Photo: Wes & Alex for iHeartRadio
Victoria Monet
Photo: Wes & Alex for iHeartRadio
Victoria Monet
Photo: Wes & Alex for iHeartRadio
Victoria Monet
Photo: Wes & Alex for iHeartRadio
Victoria Monet
Photo: Wes & Alex for iHeartRadio
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.