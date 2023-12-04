Victoria Monét Swoons Fans By Performing 'We Might Even Be Falling In Love'
By Tony M. Centeno
December 4, 2023
Victoria Monét graced the stage for an exclusive performance of some of her biggest hits.
In another sneak-peek of her upcoming performance tonight, December 4, the singer-songwriter performed her songs "We Might Even Be Falling In Love" and "On My Mama" for an intimate group of loyal fans at iHeartRadio LIVE. During her Q&A session with Shay Diddy, Monét reflected on writing her Grammy-nominated song off her Jaguar II album.
"I was breastfeeding while I was writing and I was like 'I can't write a song about breastfeeding unless like... what do I write about?" she explained.
“I was really doubting myself as a writer and as an artist because I was like 'Maybe I just don't have it anymore,'" she continued. "So when I wrote 'On My Mama' it was kind of like the message I needed to hear myself. Even though I didn't feel like I looked fly and I looked good, I was like 'But you do girl' and I just made myself believe that."
Monét continued the show by performing other fan favorites like “Coastin" and “Experience” (sans Khalid)." Later on in her conversation with Shay, Monét revealed the artists she’d love to work with in the future.
Set a reminder to watch his full iHeartRadio LIVE show tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT in VR only in Meta Horizon Worlds. Catch other scenes from her performance below.