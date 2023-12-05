3 Missouri Cities Among The 'Most Fun' Cities In America

When you think of a "fun" city, you may picture the likes of New York City, Los Angeles or Las Vegas. While these big cities are definitely hubs of entertainment, some smaller cities where the cost of living is lower than large metropolitan areas have some fun activities and exciting restaurants and bars that keep residents and visitors entertained.

WalletHub compared over 180 cities around the country, including the two most populated cities in each state, to determine which are the "most fun" in the U.S. From cities filled with exciting nightlife, like Las Vegas which earned the top spot, to those with plenty of amusement parks and high-quality restaurants and entertainment venues, the list proves that you can find something fun to do anywhere in the country.

Three cities in Missouri made the list, but only one ranked among the most fun in America:

No. 14: St. Louis

No. 49: Kansas City

No. 73: Springfield

Coming in at No. 14 overall, St. Louis isn't only the "most fun" city in Missouri, it is one of the most fun in the entire country, largely in part to its high rankings in nightlife & parties as well as costs.

These are the Top 10 most fun cities in the country:

Las Vegas, Nevada Orlando, Florida Miami, Florida Atlanta, Georgia San Francisco, California New Orleans, Louisiana Austin, Texas Chicago, Illinois Honolulu, Hawaii New York, New York

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities across three key factors, entertainment & recreation, nightlife & parties, and costs. These factors were then evaluated using 65 relevant metrics, including: number of attractions, restaurants per capita, water & amusement parks per capita, shopping centers per capita, movie theaters per capita, bar accessibility, presence of music festivals, music venues per capita, average beer price, movie costs and cost of living, among many others.

Check out WalletHub's full list to see more of the most fun cities in America.