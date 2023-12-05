B.G. Wants Hot Boys To Reunite For A New Album

"It’s always smart to give the streets what they want,that’s what Soulja Slim told me💯💯💯💯Hot Boy 4–Life," he added.



The last album Hot Boys released was their 2003 album Let 'Em Burn produced entirely by Mannie Fresh. Afterward, all four members moved on to release their own solo albums. B.G. released four projects before he was arrested in 2009. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he pled guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice. However, he was released earlier than expected back in September and has been putting in work in the studio ever since.



Birdman previously asserted that B.G. is back in the Cash Money fold, and that a reunion tour is in the works. No plans have been confirmed yet, but both Turk and the crew Mannie Fresh have expressed interest in reuniting the group for a tour. Now all they need is Juvie and Weezy to join in. Since his release, B.G. has collaborated with the likes of Gucci Mane and Kevin Gates. He's also released a couple of freestyles but hasn't officially reunited with his Hot Boys brethren on wax. Let's hope the potential tour will inspire some new music from the group.

