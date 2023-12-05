Georgia City Named One Of The 10 'Most Fun' Cities In America

By Sarah Tate

December 5, 2023

Photo: Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision/Getty Images

When you think of a "fun" city, you may picture the likes of New York City, Los Angeles or Las Vegas. While these big cities are definitely hubs of entertainment, some smaller cities where the cost of living is lower than large metropolitan areas have some fun activities and exciting restaurants and bars that keep residents and visitors entertained.

WalletHub compared over 180 cities around the country, including the two most populated cities in each state, to determine which are the "most fun" in the U.S. From cities filled with exciting nightlife, like New York City and Las Vegas, the latter of which earned the top spot, to those with plenty of amusement parks and high-quality restaurants and entertainment venues, the list proves that you can find something fun to do anywhere in the country.

Three cities in Georgia made the list, but only one ranked among the most fun in America:

  • No. 4: Atlanta
  • No. 126: Augusta
  • No. 133: Columbus

Coming in at No. 4 overall, Atlanta isn't only the "most fun" city in Georgia, it is one of the most fun in the entire country, largely in part to its high rankings in entertainment & recreation as well as nightlife & parties. When it comes to the category of costs, however, Atlanta proved to be quite pricey, ranking in the lower half of the list.

These are the Top 10 most fun cities in the country:

  1. Las Vegas, Nevada
  2. Orlando, Florida
  3. Miami, Florida
  4. Atlanta, Georgia
  5. San Francisco, California
  6. New Orleans, Louisiana
  7. Austin, Texas
  8. Chicago, Illinois
  9. Honolulu, Hawaii
  10. New York, New York

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities across three key factors, entertainment & recreation, nightlife & parties, and costs. These factors were then evaluated using 65 relevant metrics, including: number of attractions, restaurants per capita, water & amusement parks per capita, shopping centers per capita, movie theaters per capita, bar accessibility, presence of music festivals, music venues per capita, average beer price, movie costs and cost of living, among many others.

Check out WalletHub's full list to see more of the most fun cities in America.

