iHeartRadio Rewind: Find Your State's Top Artist Of 2023

You've been listening, and as this year comes to a close, iHeartRadio is sharing the most played artists, songs and podcasts of the year in iHeartRewind presented by State Farm.

By tallying the total audience spins (TAS) and streams across iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app, iHeartRadio has compiled a list of the top songs, as well as the top artists overall nationwide and by format, which include: pop, country, hip-hop, alternative and R&B.

Taking the crown with over 2.8 billion total audience spins is Taylor Swift, with her Midnights track "Anti-Hero" also making the the list Top 10 most played. And Miley Cyrus' hit "Flowers" was the song with the most listens. Other artists among the most-played are SZA, Morgan Wallen and The Weeknd, with SZA's "Kill Bill," Rema & Selena Gomez's "Calm Down," "The Weeknd's "Die For You" among the top songs.

Among the lists by genre are the top artists state, breaking down which artists each state has been listening to the most this year. Find your state's top artist below.

Alabama - Morgan Wallen

Alaska - Taylor Swift

Arizona - Luke Combs

Arkansas - Luke Combs

California - Taylor Swift

Colorado - Luke Combs

Connecticut - SZA

Delaware - Taylor Swift

Florida - SZA

Georgia - Morgan Wallen

Hawaii - Miley Cyrus

Idaho - Morgan Wallen

Illinois - Drake

Indiana - Luke Combs

Iowa - Bailey Zimmerman

Kansas - Morgan Wallen

Kentucky - Luke Combs

Louisiana - SZA

Maine - Taylor Swift

Maryland - Linkin Park

Massachusetts - Taylor Swift

Michigan - Taylor Swift

Minnesota - Taylor Swift

Mississippi - CeCe Winans

Missouri - Morgan Wallen

Montana - Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown

Nebraska - Morgan Wallen

Nevada - Morgan Wallen

New Hampshire - Taylor Swift

New Jersey - SZA

New Mexico - Miley Cyrus

New York - SZA

North Carolina - Luke Combs

North Dakota - Taylor Swift

Ohio - Metallica

Oklahoma - Metallica

Oregon - Ed Sheeran

Pennsylvania - Taylor Swift

Rhode Island - Taylor Swift

South Carolina - Morgan Wallen

South Dakota - Morgan Wallen

Tennessee - Morgan Wallen

Texas - The Weeknd

Utah - Taylor Swift

Vermont - Taylor Swift

Virginia - Linkin Park

Washington - Taylor Swift

West Virginia - Morgan Wallen

Wisconsin - Cole Swindell

Wyoming - Morgan Wallen

Interested in learning more about the songs and artists that people just couldn’t get enough of across the U.S. this year? Check out iHeartRewind’s full lists below to find out who made the top list in each genre. Plus, registered iHeartRadio users should keep an eye out for their own personalized iHeartRewind, which will be arriving right to their inbox! See unique insights like your top artist, your first thumbed-up song of the year, and a music festival you need to attend in 2024. Plus, check out the soundtrack to your neighborhood with our Neighborhood Rewind, presented by State Farm, at iHeartRewind.com.