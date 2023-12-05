iHeartRadio Rewind: Find Your State's Top Artist Of 2023
By Taylor Fields
December 7, 2023
You've been listening, and as this year comes to a close, iHeartRadio is sharing the most played artists, songs and podcasts of the year in iHeartRewind presented by State Farm.
By tallying the total audience spins (TAS) and streams across iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app, iHeartRadio has compiled a list of the top songs, as well as the top artists overall nationwide and by format, which include: pop, country, hip-hop, alternative and R&B.
Taking the crown with over 2.8 billion total audience spins is Taylor Swift, with her Midnights track "Anti-Hero" also making the the list Top 10 most played. And Miley Cyrus' hit "Flowers" was the song with the most listens. Other artists among the most-played are SZA, Morgan Wallen and The Weeknd, with SZA's "Kill Bill," Rema & Selena Gomez's "Calm Down," "The Weeknd's "Die For You" among the top songs.
Among the lists by genre are the top artists state, breaking down which artists each state has been listening to the most this year. Find your state's top artist below.
Alabama - Morgan Wallen
Alaska - Taylor Swift
Arizona - Luke Combs
Arkansas - Luke Combs
California - Taylor Swift
Colorado - Luke Combs
Connecticut - SZA
Delaware - Taylor Swift
Florida - SZA
Georgia - Morgan Wallen
Hawaii - Miley Cyrus
Idaho - Morgan Wallen
Illinois - Drake
Indiana - Luke Combs
Iowa - Bailey Zimmerman
Kansas - Morgan Wallen
Kentucky - Luke Combs
Louisiana - SZA
Maine - Taylor Swift
Maryland - Linkin Park
Massachusetts - Taylor Swift
Michigan - Taylor Swift
Minnesota - Taylor Swift
Mississippi - CeCe Winans
Missouri - Morgan Wallen
Montana - Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown
Nebraska - Morgan Wallen
Nevada - Morgan Wallen
New Hampshire - Taylor Swift
New Jersey - SZA
New Mexico - Miley Cyrus
New York - SZA
North Carolina - Luke Combs
North Dakota - Taylor Swift
Ohio - Metallica
Oklahoma - Metallica
Oregon - Ed Sheeran
Pennsylvania - Taylor Swift
Rhode Island - Taylor Swift
South Carolina - Morgan Wallen
South Dakota - Morgan Wallen
Tennessee - Morgan Wallen
Texas - The Weeknd
Utah - Taylor Swift
Vermont - Taylor Swift
Virginia - Linkin Park
Washington - Taylor Swift
West Virginia - Morgan Wallen
Wisconsin - Cole Swindell
Wyoming - Morgan Wallen
Interested in learning more about the songs and artists that people just couldn’t get enough of across the U.S. this year? Check out iHeartRewind’s full lists below to find out who made the top list in each genre. Plus, registered iHeartRadio users should keep an eye out for their own personalized iHeartRewind, which will be arriving right to their inbox! See unique insights like your top artist, your first thumbed-up song of the year, and a music festival you need to attend in 2024. Plus, check out the soundtrack to your neighborhood with our Neighborhood Rewind, presented by State Farm, at iHeartRewind.com.