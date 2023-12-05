iHeartRadio Rewind: Find Your State's Top Podcast Of 2023

You've been listening, and as this year comes to a close, iHeartRadio is sharing the most played artists, songs and podcasts of the year in iHeartRewind presented by State Farm.

By tallying the total audience spins (TAS) and streams across iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app, iHeartRadio has compiled a list of the top songs, as well as the top artists overall nationwide and by format, which include: pop, country, hip-hop, alternative and R&B.

Taking the crown with over 2.8 billion total audience spins is Taylor Swift, with her Midnights track "Anti-Hero" also making the the list Top 10 most played. And Miley Cyrus' hit "Flowers" was the song with the most listens. Other artists among the most-played are SZA, Morgan Wallen and The Weeknd, with SZA's "Kill Bill," Rema & Selena Gomez's "Calm Down," "The Weeknd's "Die For You" among the top songs.

Among the lists by genre are the podcasts by state, breaking down which podcasts each state has been listening to the most this year. Find your state's top podcast below.

Alabama - "Crime Junkie"

Alaska - "Dateline NBC"

Arizona - "Johnjay & Rich On Demand"

Arkansas - "The Bobby Bones Show"

California - "Crime Junkie"

Colorado - "Crime Junkie"

Connecticut - "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show ON DEMAND"

Delaware - "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show ON DEMAND"

Florida - "Crime Junkie"

Georgia - "The Steve Morning Show"

Hawaii - "Crime Junkie"

Idaho - "Dateline NBC"

Illinois - "Crime Junkie"

Indiana - "Dateline NBC"

Iowa - "The Power Trip"

Kansas - "Dateline NBC"

Kentucky - "The KSR Podcast"

Louisiana - "Dateline NBC"

Maine - "Dateline NBC"

Maryland - "Crime Junkie"

Massachusetts - "Billy & Lisa in the Morning"

Michigan - "Mojo In The Morning"

Minnesota - "Power Trip"

Mississippi - "Crime Junkie"

Missouri - "Crime Junkie"

Montana - "Dateline NBC"

Nebraska - "The Power Trip"

Nevada - "Dateline NBC"

New Hampshire - "Greg & The Morning Buzz"

New Jersey - "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show ON DEMAND"

New Mexico - "Johnjay & Rich On Demand"

New York - "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show ON DEMAND"

North Carolina - "Dateline NBC"

North Dakota - "The Power Trip"

Ohio - "Rover's Morning Glory"

Oklahoma - "The Bobby Bones Show"

Oregon - "Dateline NBC"

Pennsylvania - "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show ON DEMAND"

Rhode Island - "Dateline NBC"

South Carolina - "Dateline NBC"

South Dakota - "The Power Trip"

Tennessee - "Crime Junkie"

Texas - "Dateline NBC"

Utah - "Dateline NBC"

Vermont - "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show ON DEMAND"

Virginia - "The Bobby Bones Show"

Washington - "Dateline NBC"

West Virginia - "Dateline NBC"

Wisconsin - "Dateline NBC"

Wyoming - "Crime Junkie"

Interested in learning more about the songs and artists that people just couldn’t get enough of across the U.S. this year? Check out iHeartRewind’s full lists below to find out who made the top list in each genre. Plus, registered iHeartRadio users should keep an eye out for their own personalized iHeartRewind, which will be arriving right to their inbox! See unique insights like your top artist, your first thumbed-up song of the year, and a music festival you need to attend in 2024. Plus, we are sharing what made your neighborhood move by highlighting the top artists, songs and more in your home state. Check out the soundtrack to your neighborhood with our Neighborhood Rewind, presented by State Farm, at iHeartRewind.com.