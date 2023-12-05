iHeartRadio Rewind: Find Your State's Top Song Of 2023
By Taylor Fields
December 7, 2023
You've been listening, and as this year comes to a close, iHeartRadio is sharing the most played artists, songs and podcasts of the year in iHeartRewind presented by State Farm.
By tallying the total audience spins (TAS) and streams across iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app, iHeartRadio has compiled a list of the top songs, as well as the top artists overall nationwide and by format, which include: pop, country, hip-hop, alternative and R&B.
Taking the crown with over 2.8 billion total audience spins is Taylor Swift, with her Midnights track "Anti-Hero" also making the the list Top 10 most played. And Miley Cyrus' hit "Flowers" was the song with the most listens. Other artists among the most-played are SZA, Morgan Wallen and The Weeknd, with SZA's "Kill Bill," Rema & Selena Gomez's "Calm Down," "The Weeknd's "Die For You" among the top songs.
Among the lists by genre are the top songs by state, breaking down which tune each state has been listening to the most this year. Find your state's top song below.
Alabama: "Rock And A Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman
Alaska: "Calm Down" - Rema & Selena Gomez
Arizona: "Rock And A Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman
Arkansas: "Fast Car" - Luke Combs
California: "Die For You" - The Weeknd
Colorado: "Fast Car" - Luke Combs
Connecticut: "Calm Down" - Rema & Selena Gomez
Delaware: "Free Mind" - Tems
Florida: "Creepin'" - Metro Boomin ft. The Weekend and 21 Savage
Georgia: "Free Mind" - Tems
Hawaii: "Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
Idaho: "Rock And A Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman
Illinois: "Wait For You" ft. Drake - Future
Indiana: "Fast Car" - Luke Combs
Iowa: "Rock And A Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman
Kansas: "Calm Down" - Rema & Selena Gomez
Kentucky: "Fast Car" - Luke Combs
Louisiana: "Free Mind" - Tems
Maine: "Calm Down" - Rema & Selena Gomez
Maryland: "Lost" - Linkin Park
Massachusetts: "Calm Down" - Rema & Selena Gomez
Michigan: "Creepin'" - Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd and 21 Savage
Minnesota: "Calm Down" - Rema & Selena Gomez
Mississippi: "Goodness of God" - CeCe Winans
Missouri: "Rock And A Hard Place - Bailey Zimmerman
Montana: "Thank God" - Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown
Nebraska: "Rock And A Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman
Nevada: "Rock And A Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman
New Hampshire: "Calm Down" - Rema & Selena Gomez
New Jersey: "Shirt" - SZA
New Mexico: "Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
New York: "Calm Down" - Rema & Selena Gomez
North Carolina: "Fast Car" - Luke Combs
North Dakota: "Calm Down" - Rema & Selena Gomez
Ohio: "Lost" - Linkin Park
Oklahoma: "Lost" - Linkin Park
Oregon: "Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
Pennsylvania: "Calm Down" - Rema & Selena Gomez
Rhode Island: "Calm Down" - Rema & Selena Gomez
South Carolina: "Rock And A Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman
South Dakota: "Rock And A Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman
Tennessee: "Rock And A Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman
Texas: "Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
Utah: "Kill Bill" - SZA
Vermont: "Calm Down" - Rema & Selena Gomez
Virginia: "Lost" - Linkin Park
Washington: "Creepin'" - Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd and 21 Savage
West Virginia: "Rock And A Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman
Wisconsin: "Last Night" - Morgan Wallen
Wyoming: "Rock And A Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman
Interested in learning more about the songs and artists that people just couldn’t get enough of across the U.S. this year? Check out iHeartRewind’s full lists below to find out who made the top list in each genre. Plus, registered iHeartRadio users should keep an eye out for their own personalized iHeartRewind, which will be arriving right to their inbox! See unique insights like your top artist, your first thumbed-up song of the year, and a music festival you need to attend in 2024. Plus, check out the soundtrack to your neighborhood with our Neighborhood Rewind, presented by State Farm, at iHeartRewind.com.