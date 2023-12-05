iHeartRadio Rewind: Find Your State's Top Song Of 2023

You've been listening, and as this year comes to a close, iHeartRadio is sharing the most played artists, songs and podcasts of the year in iHeartRewind presented by State Farm.

By tallying the total audience spins (TAS) and streams across iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app, iHeartRadio has compiled a list of the top songs, as well as the top artists overall nationwide and by format, which include: pop, country, hip-hop, alternative and R&B.

Taking the crown with over 2.8 billion total audience spins is Taylor Swift, with her Midnights track "Anti-Hero" also making the the list Top 10 most played. And Miley Cyrus' hit "Flowers" was the song with the most listens. Other artists among the most-played are SZA, Morgan Wallen and The Weeknd, with SZA's "Kill Bill," Rema & Selena Gomez's "Calm Down," "The Weeknd's "Die For You" among the top songs.

Among the lists by genre are the top songs by state, breaking down which tune each state has been listening to the most this year. Find your state's top song below.

Alabama: "Rock And A Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman

Alaska: "Calm Down" - Rema & Selena Gomez

Arizona: "Rock And A Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman

Arkansas: "Fast Car" - Luke Combs

California: "Die For You" - The Weeknd

Colorado: "Fast Car" - Luke Combs

Connecticut: "Calm Down" - Rema & Selena Gomez

Delaware: "Free Mind" - Tems

Florida: "Creepin'" - Metro Boomin ft. The Weekend and 21 Savage

Georgia: "Free Mind" - Tems

Hawaii: "Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

Idaho: "Rock And A Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman

Illinois: "Wait For You" ft. Drake - Future

Indiana: "Fast Car" - Luke Combs

Iowa: "Rock And A Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman

Kansas: "Calm Down" - Rema & Selena Gomez

Kentucky: "Fast Car" - Luke Combs

Louisiana: "Free Mind" - Tems

Maine: "Calm Down" - Rema & Selena Gomez

Maryland: "Lost" - Linkin Park

Massachusetts: "Calm Down" - Rema & Selena Gomez

Michigan: "Creepin'" - Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd and 21 Savage

Minnesota: "Calm Down" - Rema & Selena Gomez

Mississippi: "Goodness of God" - CeCe Winans

Missouri: "Rock And A Hard Place - Bailey Zimmerman

Montana: "Thank God" - Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown

Nebraska: "Rock And A Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman

Nevada: "Rock And A Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman

New Hampshire: "Calm Down" - Rema & Selena Gomez

New Jersey: "Shirt" - SZA

New Mexico: "Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

New York: "Calm Down" - Rema & Selena Gomez

North Carolina: "Fast Car" - Luke Combs

North Dakota: "Calm Down" - Rema & Selena Gomez

Ohio: "Lost" - Linkin Park

Oklahoma: "Lost" - Linkin Park

Oregon: "Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

Pennsylvania: "Calm Down" - Rema & Selena Gomez

Rhode Island: "Calm Down" - Rema & Selena Gomez

South Carolina: "Rock And A Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman

South Dakota: "Rock And A Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman

Tennessee: "Rock And A Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman

Texas: "Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

Utah: "Kill Bill" - SZA

Vermont: "Calm Down" - Rema & Selena Gomez

Virginia: "Lost" - Linkin Park

Washington: "Creepin'" - Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd and 21 Savage

West Virginia: "Rock And A Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman

Wisconsin: "Last Night" - Morgan Wallen

Wyoming: "Rock And A Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman

Interested in learning more about the songs and artists that people just couldn’t get enough of across the U.S. this year? Check out iHeartRewind’s full lists below to find out who made the top list in each genre. Plus, registered iHeartRadio users should keep an eye out for their own personalized iHeartRewind, which will be arriving right to their inbox! See unique insights like your top artist, your first thumbed-up song of the year, and a music festival you need to attend in 2024. Plus, check out the soundtrack to your neighborhood with our Neighborhood Rewind, presented by State Farm, at iHeartRewind.com.