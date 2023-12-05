Juror Dismissed From Young Thug YSL Trial Following Medical Emergency
By Tony M. Centeno
December 5, 2023
A juror had to be removed from the YSL RICO trial due to an unfortunate medical emergency.
On Monday, December 4, Judge Ural Glanville began Day 5 of the proceedings by announcing that a female juror was dismissed from the case after she became ill and was sent to the hospital over the weekend. The judge said that the juror is set to be released from the hospital on Wednesday. However, he made it clear that he preferred to dismiss her and have an alternate replace her.
"I am in receipt of the [hospital] admission form," Judge Glanville said his his opening remarks.
We’ve already lost one Young Thug juror, but it has nothing to do with the screenshots of the juror faces that’s floating around the internet.— Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 4, 2023
A juror was hospitalized over the weekend and remains there. Judge Glanville is dismissing her and moving in an alternate. pic.twitter.com/S1qBqv4n9c
"As of current, she is still in the hospital," he continued. "Her anticipated release date, potentially, is this coming Wednesday. As much as I would like to wait until Wednesday, I'm gonna probably have to go ahead and excuse her due to illness."
This is the latest juror-involved incident since the trial started last week. On Day 3, several of the jurors faces were accidently filmed on a livestream right before the first witness Detective Mark Belknap returned to the stand. The camera panned towards Detective Belknap as he approached the stand but mistakenly caught the jurors on the left side of the frame. After the video was shared to social media, some users were reportedly able to ID some of the jurors by name.
Young Thug and his co-defendants have all pleaded not guilty to the various charges against them. The YSL RICO trial is expected to last well into 2024.