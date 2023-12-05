Juror Dismissed From Young Thug YSL Trial Following Medical Emergency

"As of current, she is still in the hospital," he continued. "Her anticipated release date, potentially, is this coming Wednesday. As much as I would like to wait until Wednesday, I'm gonna probably have to go ahead and excuse her due to illness."



This is the latest juror-involved incident since the trial started last week. On Day 3, several of the jurors faces were accidently filmed on a livestream right before the first witness Detective Mark Belknap returned to the stand. The camera panned towards Detective Belknap as he approached the stand but mistakenly caught the jurors on the left side of the frame. After the video was shared to social media, some users were reportedly able to ID some of the jurors by name.



Young Thug and his co-defendants have all pleaded not guilty to the various charges against them. The YSL RICO trial is expected to last well into 2024.