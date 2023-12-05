'Mastermind Deer' Runs Through California Grocery Store In Hilarious Video

Run, run Rudolph!

A four-legged "mastermind" decided to go for a grocery run and literally ran through isles and isles filled with food at a Sam's Club in South Corona last Thursday afternoon (November 30). The deer casually made its way through the automatic opening doors and entered as if he'd been shopping there his whole life. He then led police on a chaotic sprint through the store.

Corona Police took to Instagram to share video footage from the incident, depicting a police chase of sorts. In the video, viewers can see the deer entering the establishment before he takes off running. A police officer on scene runs down an isle, chasing the quick animal with no prevail. As the deer rounds the corner he is stopped by a mountain of products and falls to the ground. The police officer then catches up to the deer and sits with the animal as if to console it before animal control officers arrive at the Sam's Club.