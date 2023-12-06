Everyone Has Been Eating Pringles The Wrong Way

There are many chips out there that you can snack on, but Pringles stand out from them all. They were invented 55 years ago and have become a beloved snack choice for many, but what makes them so well known is the unique shape of the container they come in, and also the uncommon shape of the Pringles themselves. The chips are delightfully curved so that they seem tailor-made for your tongue. However, it turns out you've been eating them wrong all this time.

In a video on TikTok, a food snack expert named A-A-Ron shares the mistake you've been making. He states, "We put the curved part in our mouth and just eat it like that, right?" Then he flips the chip and says, "You're actually supposed to eat it like this." He then explains, "The reason is because most of the seasoning on all Pringles are on the top side and not this side. If you rub a Pringle you can actually feel all the seasoning that's on this side."