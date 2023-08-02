NASA Scientists Perplexed By Question Mark-Shaped Object In Deep Space

There are many undiscovered and unexplained mysteries in space, and more and more are getting uncovered thanks to technological advances and the world's space agencies using them to explore the universe. Among those amazing tools is the James Webb Space Telescope, which in less than two years has already sent back some incredible cosmic images, but a recent one has scientists puzzled.

The photo is a remarkable one of a pair of actively forming stars that are some 1,470 light-years away in the Vela Constellation. They are surrounded by distant stars and galaxies that are awe-inspiring, but if you look closely under the dust and gas that surrounds the forming stars, you can see a shape you might not expect in outer space - a question mark.