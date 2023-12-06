Find Out What South Carolinians Listened To In 2023 With iHeartRewind

Another year is coming to an end, and what a year it has been for music. iHeartRadio listeners around the country couldn't get enough of their favorite artists, whether it was tuning in to new songs released throughout 2023 or pressing repeat on an oldie but a goodie. iHeartRadio is giving you a peak at what others were listening to the most during 2023 with iHeartRewind, analyzing streaming data to determine the top artist, song and podcast in each state.

South Carolina's top artist in 2023 was country star Morgan Wallen, with fellow country singer Bailey Zimmerman's "Rock And A Hard Place" earning the title of top song. Additionally, it seems as though people in the Palmetto State couldn't get enough of true crime and investigative stories, with Dateline NBC being named the top podcast.

When it comes to the most played artist of the year overall, no musician was streamed as much as Taylor Swift — and given the success of her massive Eras Tour this year, not to mention dropping both Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version), that shouldn't come as a surprise. In fact, she had an incredible 2.8 billion total audience spins across iHeartRadio stations around the country as well as on the iHeartRadio app. As for the most streamed song, that honor belongs to Miley Cyrus, whose self-love anthem "Flowers" claimed the top spot with more than 1.4 billion spins.

These are the Top Overall Artists of 2023:

These are the Top Overall Songs of 2023:

"Flowers" by Miley Cyrus (1.4+ billion) "Creepin'" by Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd & 21 Savage (1.3+ billion) "Calm Down" by Rema & Selena Gomez (1.2+ billion) "Die For You" by The Weeknd (1.11+ billion) "Kill Bill" by SZA (1.1+ billion) "Sure Thing" by Miguel (850.6+ million) "Last Night" by Morgan Wallen (778.8+ million) "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift (771.5+ million) "I'm Good (Blue)" by David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (745.9+ million) "Snooze" by SZA (692.7+ million)

As for the most popular podcasts, each generation tended to tune into different topics:

Interested in learning more about the songs and artists that people just couldn't get enough of across the U.S. this year? Check out iHeartRewind's full lists below to find out who made the top list in each genre. Plus, registered iHeartRadio users should keep an eye out for their own personalized iHeartRewind, which will be arriving right to their inbox! See unique insights like your top artist, your first thumbed-up song of the year, and a music festival you need to attend in 2024. Plus, we are sharing what made your neighborhood move by highlighting the top artists, songs and more in your home state. Check out the soundtrack to your neighborhood with our Neighborhood Rewind, presented by State Farm, at iHeartRewind.com.