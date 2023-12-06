How You Can Have A 'Good Ol' BBQ' With Tim Montana In Your Own Backyard

Tim Montana might have his own hot sauce with ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, but he's taking it to the next level, because one one of Montana's biggest fans will be treated to the ultimate BBQ experience with the rocker.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, Montana will be heading over to to the home of one lucky winner to hang out and grill! The winner will BBQ on a brand new Traeger grill, with a $500 gift card to cover the cost of everything they'll need for the special day. Then, they'll enjoy a stripped-down acoustic performance from Tim — now that's a "Good Ol' BBQ."

To enter to win, head over to the free iHeartRadio app and listen!

This year, Montana released his latest single, "Devil You Know," and was named iHeartRadio's On The Verge artist earlier this year. In an interview with iHeartRadio's Klinger, Tim explained of the song, "This is similar to how it happened to me as a kid. I remember lamps getting broken, guitars getting ripped out of my hand…my room destroyed, just decimated. It was unfortunate and terrible and I hope no one goes through that, but it kind of shaped the man I am today, and I get to be the dad I never had. My birth father died when I was a young age. He went to jail, a new stepdad came in—it was rough, man—and a lot of kids go through that. I hope to inspire, not scare, but inspire."