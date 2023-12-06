iHeartRadio Rewind: Find Your Generation's Top Artist & Song Of 2023

You've been listening, and as this year comes to a close, iHeartRadio is sharing the most played artists, songs and podcasts of the year in iHeartRewind presented by State Farm.

By tallying the total audience spins (TAS) and streams across iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app, iHeartRadio has compiled a list of the top songs, as well as the top artists overall nationwide and by format, which include: pop, country, hip-hop, alternative and R&B.

Taking the crown with over 2.8 billion total audience spins is Taylor Swift, with her Midnights track "Anti-Hero" also making the the list Top 10 most played. And Miley Cyrus' hit "Flowers" was the song with the most listens. Other artists among the most-played are SZA, Morgan Wallen and The Weeknd, with SZA's "Kill Bill," Rema & Selena Gomez's "Calm Down," "The Weeknd's "Die For You" among the top songs.

Among the lists by genre are the top artists and songs by generation, breaking down which artists and songs each generation has been listening to this year. Find your generation's top artist and song below.

Top Artist by Generation

Baby Boomer: Queen

Gen-X: Bon Jovi

Millennial: Taylor Swift

Gen-Z: SZA

Top Song by Generation

Baby Boomer: “Sweet Home Alabama” Lynyrd Skynyrd

Gen-X: “Welcome To The Jungle” Guns N' Roses

Millennial: “Flowers” Miley Cyrus

Gen-Z: “Cruel Summer” Taylor Swift

Interested in learning more about the songs and artists that people just couldn’t get enough of across the U.S. this year? Check out iHeartRewind’s full lists below to find out who made the top list in each genre. Plus, registered iHeartRadio users should keep an eye out for their own personalized iHeartRewind, which will be arriving right to their inbox! See unique insights like your top artist, your first thumbed-up song of the year, and a music festival you need to attend in 2024. Plus, we are sharing what made your neighborhood move by highlighting the top artists, songs and more in your home state. Check out the soundtrack to your neighborhood with our Neighborhood Rewind, presented by State Farm, at iHeartRewind.com.