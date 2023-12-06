iHeartRadio Rewind: Top Alternative Artists And Songs Of 2023

The end of the year is a time for reflection, and at iHeartRadio that means taking a look back at what songs and artists fans were listening to the most this year in iHeartRadio Rewind! The alternative genre is an interesting one because it's packed full of new artists and bands we've loved for decades. In 2023, listeners seemed to be feeling particularly nostalgic. In fact, the top artist this year is a band that's been on hiatus for six years.

Linkin Park was the most listened to alternative artist in 2023. Although the band hasn't been active since Chester Bennington's death in 2017, they shared a previously unreleased track called "Lost" this year as part of their Meteora 20th anniversary celebration. Red Hot Chili Peppers came in at number two. They may not have released any new music this year, but they did release two albums in 2022: Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. At number three is another classic ALT band: Green Day. The trio is gearing up to release a new album, Saviors, early next year and have teased it with some new singles. Fall Out Boy and Foo Fighters, both of which put out new albums this year, round out the top five.

Linkin Park, Fall Out Boy, and Foo Fighters also made the list of top songs, along with Beach Weather and lovelytheband.

Check out the full list of top alternative artists and songs below.

Top Alternative Artists 2023

Linkin Park Red Hot Chili Peppers Green Day Fall Out Boy Foo Fighters



Top Alternative Songs 2023

“Lost” Linkin Park “Love From The Other Side” Fall Out Boy “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” Beach Weather “Sail Away” lovelytheband “Rescued” Foo Fighters

