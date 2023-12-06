“He’s accused of shooting his brother,” Young’s attorney, Michael Scholl said in a statement back in September. “He didn’t shoot his brother. He’s adamant that he was not the one that fired the shots at FedExForum. He went through the front door, went through metal detectors. There’s no way he could have had a gun. The search that took place wasn’t even his home. The issues about the guns and the marijuana? My client didn’t even live at that house.”



The shooting occurred less than 30 minutes into Baby's set for his "It's Only Us Tour" in Memphis. The Quality Control rapper stopped his set after shots rang out and exited the stage. The victim was later identified as rapper CEO Jizzle, who's a cousin of the late Young Dolph. Jizzle was shot in the stomach, but he took to Instagram the following day to provide a positive update on his health.



Kevin Young, who raps under the name Kato 2x, was arrested three weeks after the incident and was accused of shooting Jizzle, who is apparently the defendant's brother. Young was reportedly standing next to Jizzle when the shots were fired.