Several Body Parts Washed Ashore In Washington Identified 6 Years Later

Several body parts that washed ashore near Seattle nearly seven years ago have been identified. Forensic scientists with Othram have identified the human remains as 33-year-old Paul J. Bossart Jr., according to a Monday (December 4) news release from DNA Solves.

The Seattle Foundation said the remains were discovered in the area of Four Mile Rock near Seattle's Discovery Park in December 2017 and January 2018. Investigators also discovered black Adidas brand underwear and Black Air Jordan high-top tennis shoes on the victim's body. Authorities deployed a remote-operated underwater vessel to search for any additional remains but didn't find anything.

After police and the King County Medical Examiner's office were able to identify the victim as a man between the ages of 30 and 60. The department wasn't able to afford $15,000 for DNA testing, so the Seattle Police Foundation raised money through a successful crowdfunding campaign in April.

The forensic evidence was sent to Othram in The Woodlands, Texas, and scientists were able to build a "comprehensive DNA profile" for the man with their in-house forensic genealogy team. Investigators also made contact with potential relatives of the man and obtaiend DNA reference samples.

After further DNA testing, Othram identified the man as Bossart, who was originally from Illinois.

"Paul's family indicated that he had left home in November 2017, with plans to relocate to Seattle and was never heard from again," the release states.

Even though Bossart has been identified, the circumstances surrounding his death remain a mystery. The investigation is ongoing

Anyone with information leading to Bossart's death is encouraged to contact SPD.