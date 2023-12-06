Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Relationship With Travis Kelce

Pop superstar Taylor Swift finally broke her silence on her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after being named Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' on Wednesday (December 6).

Swift, 33, praised Kelce, 34, for "adorably" putting her "on blast" when he revealed on his 'New Heights' podcast in July that he attempted and failed to give her a bracelet with his phone number while attending her 'Eras Tour' concert in Kansas City. The singer added that the two had spent "significant" time together before she initially attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September, at which point they were already "a couple."

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift added. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Last Tuesday (November 28), a source with knowledge of the situation told Us Weekly that Swift reportedly flew back to Kansas City to be with Kelce following the conclusion of her 'Eras Tour' concerts in Brazil the previous day. Swift's private jet was reported to have landed at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, according to flight tracker data shared by the Instagram account @TaylorSwiftJets. The singer isn't scheduled to resume the international leg of her ongoing 'Eras Tour' until February 7, 2024, which will kick off four consecutive shows at the Tokyo Dome.

A source told Us Weekly that Swift was "so grateful" to Kelce for being a "huge support" to her after the death of 23-year-old concertgoer Ana Clara Benevides, who went into cardiac arrest and died during the show amid extreme temperatures on November 17. Kelce was previously spotted with Swift's father in a VIP tent at her Buenos Aires, Argentina, 'Eras Tour' concert on November 11, which coincided with the Chiefs' bye week.

A viral video showed Kelce putting his hands on his face and smiling after Swift changed the lyrics to her song 'Karma' from "Karma is the guy on the screen" to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs."