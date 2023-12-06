Trevor Lawrence Breaks Silence After 'Monday Night Football' Injury

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence broke his silence after suffering an ankle injury during his team's 'Monday Night Football' overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Thanks to everyone for the prayers and everyone that reached out (raising hands emoji) It is much appreciated," Lawrence wrote on his X account Tuesday (December 5) night.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Lawrence was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, however, had not yet been ruled out for Sunday's (December 10) game against the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. Pederson addressed the injury during his press conference Tuesday (December 5) and said an MRI confirmed the suspected injury and noted that all other tests on the ankle were clean.