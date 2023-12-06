Trevor Lawrence Breaks Silence After 'Monday Night Football' Injury
By Jason Hall
December 6, 2023
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence broke his silence after suffering an ankle injury during his team's 'Monday Night Football' overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
"Thanks to everyone for the prayers and everyone that reached out (raising hands emoji) It is much appreciated," Lawrence wrote on his X account Tuesday (December 5) night.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Lawrence was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, however, had not yet been ruled out for Sunday's (December 10) game against the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. Pederson addressed the injury during his press conference Tuesday (December 5) and said an MRI confirmed the suspected injury and noted that all other tests on the ankle were clean.
"Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has a right high ankle sprain, confirmed by HC Doug Pederson. All other tests were clean. Not ruled out for Sunday vs. Browns yet. Great news for Jags. Not season-ending," Wolfe wrote on his X account.
Not ruled out for Sunday vs. Browns yet. Great news for Jags. Not season-ending.
Lawrence didn't speak to reporters after the game and Pederson didn't have an update while initially addressing reporters during his postgame press conference Monday (December 4) night, but confirmed that the former No. 1 overall pick was set to undergo more tests on Tuesday. Lawrence suffered the injury with the game tied, 28-28, midway through the fourth quarter. The quarterback appeared to be accidentally stepped on by offensive lineman Walker Little during his dropback, which led to him being bent backward while on the ground.
Lawrence was seen attempting to walk off the field before dropping back to the ground, at which point he appeared to be visibly frustrated by the injury. The 24-year-old was helped up by two Jaguars trainers and taken to the sidelines and then the tunnel for evaluation. Wolfe, who was present in Jacksonville's locker room after the game, noted that Lawrence was able to stand on his ankle but tried not to put pressure on it before putting his right ankle in a boot and walking on crutches.
"Trevor Lawrence in the locker room with teammates telling them about his ankle injury. A couple left him smiling after update and he seems in good spirits. Nothing wrapped on his right ankle and he’s standing on his own on that ankle. He does have crutches on ground for support," Wolfe wrote on his X account.
"Trevor Lawrence is now using his crutches and trainers just gave him a walking boot to put on his right ankle & exit the locker room. He was crutching around to talk with other teammates. He can stand on his ankle but clearly not trying to put a lot of pressure to walk on it," Wolfe added 10 minutes later.
Veteran backup C.J. Beathard took over at quarterback in Lawrence's absence, which included leading the Jaguars to a game-tying field goal drive to force overtime. Lawrence led the Jaguars to an 8-3 record entering Monday's (December 4) loss and has thrown for 3,004 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 271 of 399 passing, while also recording 248 yards and four touchdowns on 56 rushing attempts in 2023.