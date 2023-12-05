Trevor Lawrence's Initial Injury Diagnosis Determined

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is believed to have suffered an ankle sprain during his team's 34-31 'Monday Night Football' overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and will undergo an MRI on Tuesday (December 5) for confirmation, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported via NFL.com.

Lawrence didn't speak to reporters after the game and head coach Doug Pederson didn't have an update during his postgame press conference, but confirmed that the former No. 1 overall pick was set to undergo more tests on Tuesday. Lawrence suffered the injury with the game tied, 28-28, midway through the fourth quarter.

The quarterback appeared to be accidentally stepped on by offensive lineman Walker Little during his dropback, which led to him being bent backward while on the ground. Lawrence was seen attempting to walk off the field before dropping back to the ground, at which point he appeared to be visibly frustrated by the injury.

The 24-year-old was helped up by two Jaguars trainers and taken to the sidelines and then the tunnel for evaluation. NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, who was present in Jacksonville's locker room after the game, noted that Lawrence was able to stand on his ankle but tried not to put pressure on it before putting his right ankle in a boot and walking on crutches.