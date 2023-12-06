Yankees Acquire Juan Soto In Blockbuster Trade

By Jason Hall

December 6, 2023

UPDATE:

The New York Yankees have acquired All-Star outfielder Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres, MLB.com confirmed Wednesday (December 7) night.

The New York Yankees are reportedly "finalizing" a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres to acquire All-Star outfielder Juan Soto, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on Wednesday (December 6).

"Juan Soto trade agreement is being finalized now, source confirms," Soto wrote on his X account.

The trade, which was initially reported by YES Network's Jack Curry and MLB Network's Joel Sherman, will also send Trent Grisham to the Yankees in exchange for Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez and Kyle Higashioka.

The deal has reportedly been delayed due to the Padres having to still review Soto's medical information before its completion, YES Network's Bryan Hoch reports.

"The delay on the Juan Soto trade is coming from San Diego's side as they review medicals/information. Stay tuned," Hoch wrote on his X account.

Soto, 25, was acquired by the Padres in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Nationals midway through the 2021 season. The Dominican native hit for a .275 average with 35 home runs, 109 RBIs and an MLB-best 132 walks during the 2023 season.

Soto has made the All-Star team during each of the past three seasons, won the Silver Slugger Award during the past four consecutive seasons and was a World Series champion in 2019.

