7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Reported

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the nation of Vanuatu in the South Pacific Thursday (December 7) morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located about 76 miles south of the town of Isangel on the island of Tanna and centered at a depth of 30 miles. The USGS said there was no threat of a tsunami and the chance for deaths or significant economic losses in the region were low.

Vanuatu has a population of 337,000, which includes about 1,200 residents of Isangel and is part of the 'Ring of Fire' region around the Pacific Ocean that accounts for the majority of the world's earthquake occurrences. A 7.7-magnitude earthquake have previously struck Vanuatu in May and resulted in small tsunami waves.